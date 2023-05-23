 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Anti-Putin Russians say they launched a cross-border attack from Ukraine

  • 0
Anti-Putin Russians say they launched a cross-border attack from Ukraine. Here’s what we know

A still image shows a flying object exploding in an intense burst of light near the dome of the Kremlin Senate building earlier this month.

 Ostorozhno Novosti/Reuters

(CNN) — The images are arresting: Russian fighters aligned with Ukraine crossing the border into Russia’s Belgorod region, seizing a checkpoint and sowing confusion and anger in Moscow.

Residents of the settlements under attack in Russia’s Belgorod region have been resettled in other areas as authorities continue “clearing the territory” after the cross-border incursion that launched in Ukraine, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Tuesday.

CNN’s Frederik Pleitgen, Yulia Kesaieva, Allegra Goodwin, Josh Pennington, Florence Davey-Attlee, Victoria Butenko, Anna Chernova, Sam Kiley, Vasco Cotovio, Peter Rudden and Olha Konovalova contributed reporting.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred