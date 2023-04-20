 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.

* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.

* WHEN...Until 1100 PM HST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 804 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over windward Oahu,
with the heaviest rain falling from Waimanalo to Kaneohe to
Kaaawa. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Kahaluu, Waiahole, Ahuimanu, Waikane, Kaneohe, Kaaawa,
Kaneohe Marine Base, Maunawili, Kalihi, Punaluu, Kailua,
Manoa, Hauula, Waimanalo, Palolo, Laie, Hawaii Kai, Kahuku,
Heeia and Kualoa.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.

&&

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 1100 PM HST if flooding;
persists.

Anti-domestic violence and gun groups unite to urge Supreme Court to reverse domestic violence ruling

An employee shows a customer a Glock 17 pistol for sale at Redstone Firearms, in Burbank, California, on September 16, 2022.

 Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Marking a rare combination of resources, supporters of gun regulations and anti-domestic violence groups joined Thursday to urge the Supreme Court to reverse a federal appeals court opinion they say will make it easier for domestic abusers to obtain firearms.

The groups say the high court needs to step in now because lower courts are relying on one of the Supreme Court's decisions on the Second Amendment from last term to reconsider thousands of firearm rules, including a federal law that bars an individual subject to a domestic violence restraining order from possessing a firearm.

