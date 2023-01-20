 Skip to main content
Anti-abortion activists attend first March for Life 'with fresh resolve' post-Roe

Anti-abortion activists attend first March for Life 'with fresh resolve' post-Roe

Anti-abortion advocates will gather in Washington, DC, on Friday for the annual March for Life. Pictured is the March for Life rally on January 21, 2022 in Washington, DC.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Anti-abortion advocates from across the country gathered in Washington, DC, on Friday for the annual March for Life -- the first since the Supreme Court's conservative majority ended the federal constitutional right to an abortion.

This year's march marks a turn in the fight against abortion rights, with opponents' primary goal of overturning Roe v. Wade met and half of all states having banned or restricted access to abortion in most cases. But anti-abortion advocates contend that their work isn't finished as they aim to advance legislation that restricts abortion at the state and federal levels, including setting a minimum federal standard on the procedure.

CNN's Chandelis Duster contributed to this report.

