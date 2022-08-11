 Skip to main content
Anne Heche is 'not expected to survive,' family says in statement

Anne Heche in critical condition following fiery car crash

Anne Heche, here in March, was injured in a car accident on August 5.

 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Anne Heche, who remains hospitalized after crashing her vehicle into a Los Angeles residence last week, is "not expected to survive," according to a statement from her family and friends shared with CNN by a representative.

"Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive," the statement read. "It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable."

