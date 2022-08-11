 Skip to main content
Anne Heche is 'brain dead' but remains on life support for organ donation, according to family statement

One week after a fiery car crash, Anne Heche is "brain dead" but remains on life support, according to a statement from her family and friends shared with CNN by their representative.

"We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact," the family's statement read.

