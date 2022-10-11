 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Angela Lansbury, beloved star of 'Murder, She Wrote,' dead at 96

  • Updated
  • 0
Angela Lansbury, beloved star of 'Murder, She Wrote,' dead at 96

Actress Angela Lansbury from "Murder, She Wrote," has died at the age of 96. Lansbury is seen here in 2014.

 Casey Curry/Invision/AP

Angela Lansbury, who enjoyed an eclectic, award-winning movie and stage career in addition to becoming America's favorite TV sleuth in "Murder, She Wrote," has died, according to a statement from her family provided to NBC, whose parent company produced the long-running series. She was 96.

"The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday," her family said in a statement.

CNN's Katia Hetter contributed to this report

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred