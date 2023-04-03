 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Angel Reese defends gesture directed towards Caitlin Clark after LSU national title win; calls out double standard after being 'unapologetically' her

  • 0

LSU star Angel Reese defended the gesture she aimed at Iowa Hawkeyes' Caitlin Clark near the end of the Tigers' first NCAA women's basketball national championship victory on Sunday, saying "I don't take disrespect lightly."

Reese could be seen approaching Clark before moving her open hand in front of her face -- popularized by WWE star John Cena to mean "you can't see me" -- before pointing to her ring finger in a gesture some interpreted as a reference to the place her newly-acquired championship ring might sit.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred