Andrew Tate indicted on human trafficking and rape charges in Romania

Andrew Tate, right, and his brother Tristan, left, leave a court hearing in Bucharest on April 21.

 Vadim Ghirda/AP

(CNN) — Andrew Tate, the self-proclaimed “misogynist” online influencer, was indicted Tuesday alongside his brother Tristan and two Romanian citizens on charges of human trafficking, rape and setting up a criminal gang, according to a statement from Romanian prosecutors.

The Tate brothers and two Romanian female suspects are under house arrest pending a criminal investigation for abuses committed against seven women, accusations they have denied.

