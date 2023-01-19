 Skip to main content
Andre Agassi, John McEnroe, Andy Roddick and Michael Chang to compete for $1 million ... pickleball prize

Tennis legends Andre Agassi, John McEnroe, Andy Roddick and Michael Chang will go head-to-head later this year in pursuit of a $1 million prize -- playing pickleball.

The decorated tennis greats are to contest the Inaugural Pickleball Slam, which will take place on April 2 at the Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, according to event organizers Horizon Sports & Experiences (HS&E).

CNN's Issy Ronald contributed reporting.

