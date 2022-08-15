 Skip to main content
An 'extreme heat belt' will impact over 100 million Americans in the next 30 years, study finds

Worsening heat and humidity as a result of climate change will bring extremely dangerous heat indices to much of the United States in the next 30 years, increasing both the intensity and frequency of the hottest days of the year, according to a new study published Monday.

Temperatures above the threshold of the National Weather Service's "extreme danger" category, when the heat index is more than 125 degrees Fahrenheit, is expected to affect about 8 million people in the US this year. But by 2053, 13 times that many people -- 107 million -- will experience that extremely dangerous heat, according to the study by the climate research group First Street Foundation.

