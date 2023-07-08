 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, and Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

An emotional Michelle Wie West enjoys magical ending at US Women’s Open on her last competitive appearance

(CNN) — There was emotion aplenty at Pebble Beach on Friday as golf great Michelle Wie West bade farewell to the sport after failing to make the cut at the US Women’s Open.

It was perhaps fitting that Wie West, a trailblazer in the women’s game, played this historic event, the first time a women’s major has been held on the famous Californian course.

