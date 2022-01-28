An Arizona hiker fell 700 feet to his death while trying to take a photo By Michelle Watson, CNN Jan 28, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A hiker in Arizona slipped and fell hundreds of feet to his death, after trying to take a photo in Lost Dutchman State Park, according to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office. Adobe Stock Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A hiker in Arizona slipped and fell hundreds of feet to his death Monday after trying to take a photo in Lost Dutchman State Park, according to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.Richard Jacobson, 21, was found dead around 700 feet below the Flat Iron Trail, sheriff's office spokesperson Lauren Reimer told CNN by email.A friend who was camping with Jacobson called 911 around 12:45 a.m. to report that Jacobson had gone to the edge of the trail "to take a photo and slipped," the statement said.A helicopter with the Arizona Department of Public Safety helped find and recover Jacobson's body, the sheriff's office said. The park is about 40 miles from Phoenix.More than 250 people worldwide died attempting to take selfies from 2011 to 2017, a 2018 study published in the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care found. In 2020, a 25-year-old fell to his death at different Arizona state park while attempting to take a photo.One of Jacobson's childhood friends, Paul Blanco, told CNN affiliate KNXV he was shocked when he heard the news."The only thing I can remember is kind of like my ears starting to ring," Blanco said. "Denial. Just like not being able to believe it."Jacobson was involved in mission work in Utah and Washington, Blanco said.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From KITV 4 Island News COVID-19 Biden warns of winter of 'severe illness and death' for unvaccinated due to Omicron Updated Dec 16, 2021 National Sudanese forces kill at least seven during anti-coup protests, medics say Updated Jan 17, 2022 National Trump argues January 6 committee could damage the presidency in quest for his records Nov 24, 2021 National White House launches new branding for infrastructure law: 'Building a Better America' Dec 8, 2021 COVID-19 A Covid-19 survivor came out of a coma after 65 days. Now she supports vaccinations Updated Jan 3, 2022 Video Friend who bought gun for Kyle Rittenhouse says the teen was 'freaking out,' pale and sweaty after Kenosha shootings Updated Nov 15, 2021 Recommended for you