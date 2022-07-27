 Skip to main content
An additional 786,000 monkeypox vaccine doses will soon be available in the United States

  • 0
An employee works on a vaccine based on the monkeypox vaccine that has already been developed by the vaccine company Bavarian Nordic at a laboratory of the company in Martinsried near Munich, Germany, May 24, 2022.

 Lukas Barth/Reuters

After weeks of mounting frustration over limited supplies of monkeypox vaccines, about 786,000 additional doses are being made available in the United States, the US Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday.

The US Food and Drug Administration said Jynneos monkeypox vaccine doses filled and finished at a Denmark manufacturing facility meet the agency's quality standards and it has approved a supplement to the vaccine's biologics license. Doses that were previously manufactured at the facility had already been shipped to the United States, so the FDA action clears the way for doses to be distributed and administered.

CNN's Naomi Thomas, Brenda Goodman, Jen Christensen and John Bonifield contributed to this report.

