AmeriCorps recovers record $84 million in tax breaks for low-income taxpayers

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6PM HST THIS EVENING FOR MAUI
COUNTY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY FOR MAUI COUNTY...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY FOR OAHU AND KAUAI...
.Winds will steadily strengthen today through tonight as Tropical
Storm Calvin passes near the Big Island and south of the smaller
islands tonight. Damaging winds will be possible especially over
Maui County. The strongest winds will likely occur in areas over
and downwind of terrain.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with localized gusts of 50
mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Kauai and Oahu.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 knots and seas 6 to 12
feet expected.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Kauai, Oahu, and Niihau.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Tropical Storm Calvin will produce periods of heavy rainfall
over Oahu and Kauai County starting later tonight through
Wednesday afternoon. Excessive rainfall may lead to flooding
conditions and landslides over steep terrain, especially over
windward mountain slopes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
The Internal Revenue Service 1040 tax form for 2022 is photographed, April 17.
(CNN) — AmeriCorps recovered a record $84 million in overlooked deductions, credits and tax breaks for low-income Americans in the 2023 tax season, the federal agency announced Friday.
The organization for volunteerism and national service, created by President Bill Clinton in 1993, assisted in aiding over 113,000 taxpayers in more than 130 cities, according to a release.
AmeriCorps annually teams up with local non-profits to ensure low-income taxpayers receive all tax breaks and credits for which they are eligible. Last year, the organization recovered about $14 million for taxpayers AmeriCorps spokesman Jonah Bryson told CNN. The record recovery was due to more volunteers being able to help in more cities, at more sites and collaboration with more nonprofit organizations.
“We’ve been supporting tax relief programs nationwide for over 20 years, and they’re just one of many ways our network of service members support low-income families across America,” AmeriCorps CEO Michael D. Smith tells CNN, adding “We’re putting money right back into the pockets of those who need it most.”
Assistance that was desperately needed and appreciated, said one nonprofit executive. Nathan Davis, senior director of Mile High United Way, tells CNN his organization operated 30 tax preparation sites in 2023 across Colorado and 13 of those “…would not have been possible without our AmeriCorps partnership.”
Davis said that having the additional help allowed his team to provide more stable hours at their locations which allowed them to increase the number of people they could serve.
In addition to youth AmeriCorps volunteers, the organization also aided low-income taxpayer assistance organizations through their AmeriCorps Seniors program, which enables Americans aged 55 and older to serve their local communities.
Atalaya Sergi, the Director of the AmeriCorps Seniors program said over 1,890 volunteers joined in the effort to provide tax preparation services. “The volunteers generated more than $69 million in 2022 tax returns, creating a value of $36,721 per AmeriCorps Seniors volunteer,” Sergi said.