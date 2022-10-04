 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

America's national debt has now surpassed $31 trillion

  • 0
America's national debt has now surpassed $31 trillion

The U.S. Treasury building in Washington, D.C., is pictured here in December 2021. America's national debt has climbed north of $31 trillion for the first time.

 Samuel Corum/Bloomberg/Getty Images

America's national debt has climbed north of $31 trillion for the first time, a milestone that comes at a time of historically high inflation, rising interest rates and growing economic uncertainty.

The nation's total public debt outstanding closed at $31.1 trillion on Monday, according to Treasury Department data published Tuesday.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred