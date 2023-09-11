 Skip to main content
American Red Cross declares national blood shortage due to low donor turnout and climate disasters like Hurricane Idalia

Recent natural disasters have strained the Red Cross' blood supply, the organization said.

 Paul Bersebach/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register/Getty Images

(CNN) — The American Red Cross is sounding the alarm that the United States’ blood supply has fallen by nearly 25% since early August, to what it describes as “critically low levels.”

The organization, which provides about 40% of US blood and blood components, announced on its website Monday that this national blood shortage is potentially threatening the medical care of patients who might have an emergency need for blood or those who depend on lifesaving blood transfusions for conditions such as cancer or sickle cell disease.

