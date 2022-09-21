 Skip to main content
America gained 2.5 million new millionaires last year

America gained 2.5 million new millionaires last year

High-rise condominiums along Sarasota Bay in Sarasota, Florida, are seen here in 2021.

 Zack Wittman/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The number of rich people in the world rose at a rapid pace last year, boosted by gains in the stock market and house prices.

As many as 5.2 million people became millionaires last year, with nearly half in the United States alone, according to Credit Suisse's latest annual wealth report.

