Amazon plane crash: Oldest sister praised for ‘heroic role’, search continues for missing rescue dog Wilson

Amazon plane crash: Oldest sister praised for 'heroic role', search continues for missing rescue dog Wilson

Four children were rescued after 40 days in the Colombia jungle, following a plane crash. A portion of this image has been blurred by CNN to protect personal identity.

 Colombia Defense Ministry

(CNN) — The oldest of four children who survived a plane crash in the Amazon jungle has been praised for her “heroic role” in keeping her siblings alive throughout the ordeal, their grandfather said, as search efforts turn to locating Wilson, a missing search and rescue dog who kept them company.

The Mucutuy children, ages 1 to 13, survived in the dense jungle for more than a month when their plane crashed on May 1 – killing their mother Magdalena Mucutuy Valencia as well as the pilot and another passenger.

