Alzheimer's Foundation of America providing free memory screening for November Alzheimer's Awareness Month

AFA offers free virtual memory screenings which allow individuals to receive one-on-one, confidential memory screenings from a qualified professional using their computer, smart phone or tablet. This service, which is part of AFA’s National Memory Screening Program, began during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure that people could still get screened from the safety and comfort of their homes.
“The brain is one of the body’s most vital areas. Just as we routinely get our blood pressure and cholesterol evaluated and undergo other health screenings, we need to regularly check our brain health too,” said AFA President & CEO Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr. “Alzheimer’s Awareness Month is a great time to be proactive about your brain health by getting a memory screening, regardless of whether you’re experiencing memory issues.”
Appointments can be scheduled by calling AFA at 866-232-8484 or through AFA’s website by clicking here.
According to the AFA, the screenings take a few minutes, are noninvasive, and consist of a series of questions, administered by a qualified professional, to gauge memory, language, thinking skills, and other cognitive functions.
Screenings do not provide a specific diagnosis but are an important first step in identifying a potential memory impairment that should be comprehensively examined by a physician.