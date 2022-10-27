 Skip to main content
Alzheimer's Foundation of America providing free memory screening for November Alzheimer's Awareness Month

  Updated
  • 0
AFA memory screenings

AFA offers free virtual memory screenings which allow individuals to receive one-on-one, confidential memory screenings from a qualified professional using their computer, smart phone or tablet. This service, which is part of AFA’s National Memory Screening Program, began during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure that people could still get screened from the safety and comfort of their homes.

NEW YORK (KITV) -- The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is urging  the public to get memory screenings in honor of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month this November.

AFA provides free memory screenings every weekday through secure virtual format, with no minimum age or insurance prerequisites.

