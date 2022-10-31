 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Alleged Paul Pelosi attacker charged with assault and attempted kidnapping

  • 0
Alleged Paul Pelosi attacker charged with assault and attempted kidnapping

CNN has obtained the driver's license photograph of David DePape, the man suspected of attacking Paul Pelosi at his San Francisco home. DePape, the man alleged to have attacked Paul Pelosi, has been charged with assault and attempted kidnapping.

 California DMV/Obtained by CNN

The man alleged to have attacked Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been charged with assault and attempted kidnapping following last week's break-in at the couple's San Francisco home, the US attorney's office announced on Monday.

David DePape, 42, was charged with one count of "attempted kidnapping of a US official," according to the US attorney's office for the Northern District of California. That charge relates to Nancy Pelosi and carries a maximum of 20 years in prison. CNN has reported that DePape allegedly shouted "Where's Nancy?" after breaking into their home.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred