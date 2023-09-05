 Skip to main content
All 19 defendants in Georgia election interference case have pleaded not guilty

All 19 defendants in Georgia election interference case have pleaded not guilty

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows speaks to reporters following a television interview, outside the White House in Washington, DC, on October 21, 2020.

 Al Drago/Reuters

(CNN) — Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and the remaining defendants in the election interference case in Fulton County, Georgia, have pleaded not guilty and have waived their arraignments, new court filings show.

Misty Hampton, who faces charges related to the Coffee County voting system breach and was the last holdout among the 19 defendants changed in District Attorney Fani Willis’ case, entered her plea early Tuesday afternoon. The other defendants have been filing their pleas in recent days.

