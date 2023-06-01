 Skip to main content
Alien-like message sent to Earth in a test to prepare for the real thing

(CNN) — What would happen if aliens contacted us? It’s a longstanding question that now has at least a partial answer, after a transmission designed to mimic correspondence from an extraterrestrial civilization made its way to Earth from Mars.

The event — organized by SETI, a nonprofit organization with a  mission to search for extraterrestrial intelligence and explore the origin of life in the universe — straddles the line between art project and technical rehearsal. It is meant to explore the process of decoding and interpreting an intelligent signal from the cosmos and how it would impact humanity.

