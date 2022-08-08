 Skip to main content
Alex Jones' texts have been turned over to the January 6 committee, source says

First on CNN: Alex Jones' texts have been turned over to the January 6 committee, source says

Approximately two years' worth of text messages sent and received by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones have been turned over to the House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection, a person familiar with the matter told CNN on August 8. Jones is pictured in an Austin courtroom on August 3.

 Briana Sanchez/AP

Approximately two years' worth of text messages sent and received by right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones have been turned over to the House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection, a person familiar with the matter told CNN on Monday.

The messages were handed over to the committee by Mark Bankston, the attorney who represented two Sandy Hook parents who successfully sued Jones in Texas and won nearly $50 million in a civil trial that concluded last week.

CNN's Sara Murray and Hannah Rabinowitz contributed to this report.

