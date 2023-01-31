 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Alec Baldwin has been formally charged in 'Rust' shooting

  • 0

Actor and producer Alec Baldwin has been criminally charged in connection with the 2021 fatal shooting on the set of the movie "Rust," the Santa Fe County, New Mexico, district attorney's office told CNN Tuesday.

The charges against Baldwin and the set's armorer, Hannah Guiterrez Reed, include two counts of involuntary manslaughter, the DA's office said. Attorneys for both defendants previously insisted their respective clients are innocent.

CNN's Holly Yan, Paul Vercammen and Travis Caldwell contributed to this story.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred