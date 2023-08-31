 Skip to main content
Alabama attorney general says he has right to prosecute people who facilitate travel for out-of-state abortions

Attorney General of Alabama Steve Marshall said in a court filing that he has the right to prosecute people who make travel arrangements for pregnant women to have out-of-state abortions.

(CNN) — Alabama’s Republican attorney general said in a court filing that he has the right to prosecute people who make travel arrangements for pregnant women to have out-of-state abortions.

In a court filing Monday, attorneys for Attorney General Steve Marshall wrote that providing transportation for women in Alabama to leave the state to get an abortion could amount to a “criminal conspiracy.”

