Al Pacino is a new dad again at 83

Actor Al Pacino, seen here, in 2022 and girlfriend Noor Alfallah have welcomed a baby boy, a representative for Pacino told CNN.

(CNN) — Actor Al Pacino and girlfriend Noor Alfallah have welcomed a baby boy, a representative for Pacino told CNN.

Pacino, 83, and Alfallah, 29, a film producer, named their child Roman Pacino.

