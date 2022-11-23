Airport staff find cat trapped in suitcase

...WIND ADVISORY TONIGHT FOR KAUAI NIIHAU AND OAHU...
.Strong and gusty northeast winds will accompany a cold front
that is forecast to sweep down the western end of the island
chain tonight. These strong and gusty winds will likely spread
eastward across the rest of the state on Thanksgiving Day. The
greatest threat for very strong wind gusts will be the typical
locations like mountain ridges and leeward zones that are prone
to local accelerations and downsloping. In addition, exposed
north through east facing slopes and beaches may have brief
periods of strong wind gusts, especially immediately following
the frontal passage.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of Kauai, Niihau and Oahu.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult
to drive, especially for drivers in high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...STRONG NORTHEAST WINDS AND A SIGNIFICANT NORTH SWELL POSSIBLE
FROM TONIGHT THROUGH THANKSGIVING AFFECTING ALL HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...
A cold front is forecast to sweep down the island chain from
tonight through Thanksgiving Day, bringing a period of showers to
all islands. More significantly, strong northeast winds will
develop after the front passes, resulting in a period of very
windy conditions for all islands. Forecast confidence is high that
most areas around the state will be impacted by these strong and
gusty northeast winds.
Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree
branches, blow away tents and awnings, and make it difficult to
drive, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Also be
prepared for power outages. Please consider moving any planned
outdoor Thanksgiving events indoors, and postpone hanging outdoor
holiday decorations as they may become damaged or airborne with
these strong winds.
Additionally, a powerful low pressure system passing north of the
area will generate a large north swell that will build Wednesday
night, with the peak of the swell potentially coinciding with
extreme high tides on Thursday and Friday mornings. Homeowners,
beachgoers and boaters should prepare for the potential for high
surf and significant wave run-up along exposed north facing
shores.
This statement will be updated by 5 PM HST Wednesday, November
23rd, or sooner if necessary.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet
expected.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big
Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
People take strange things on planes -- that's nothing new. And the suitcase checked for a journey from New York JFK to Orlando, Florida, on November 16 certainly contained some oddities. As it rolled through the X-ray machine, TSA officials could see what appeared to be bottles, wine glasses, a pair of flip flops -- and a life-size outline of a cat.
It turned out that the outline was life-size because the cat was a real cat: ginger, alive and, apparently, unharmed by its past few hours of being stuffed into a suitcase and flung around on its way onto the plane. A plane where, of course, it could easily have died in the hold during the flight.
The officers who saw the image, and then opened the case to find the cat, were "shocked," TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein told CNN.
Despite them dealing daily with everything from unauthorized firearms to illicit cranberry sauce, "It's rare to discover a live animal in a checked bag," she said. Luckily, the cat didn't try to run away when they opened the case.
The passenger, who was traveling on Delta Air Lines, was paged to come and explain his luggage, and told TSA that "it was not his cat -- it belonged to someone else in the household," said Farbstein. They suggested the cat -- which was on top of the luggage, and even had its fur sticking out of the case between the zippers -- had got into the case unseen.
TSA did not involve animal welfare, said Farbstein.
The traveler is thought to have missed his flight, but rebooked for the following day, sans cat. Meanwhile the cat -- apparently called Smells -- appears unbothered by his escapade, according to the New York Post, which appeared to have tracked it down.
Traveling (intentionally) with your cat? Farbstein advises placing it in a pet carrier and asking for it to be screened in a private room, so that when it's taken out for screening, it can't run away. A search of the cat's carry-on can then take place.
And if you're not traveling with your cat, make sure it hasn't joined you for the ride.