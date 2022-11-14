 Skip to main content
Airlines forced to pay more than $600 million in refunds to passengers amid pandemic woes

 Angus Mordant/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Airlines have paid more than $600 million in refunds to hundreds of thousands of passengers for canceled or changed flights since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Department of Transportation announced Monday.

At the same time, federal regulators are cracking down on a half-dozen airlines they say skirted rules, which determine when refunds are issued. This all comes as airlines are struggling to keep up with a rapid rise in demand for air travel.

