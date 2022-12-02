 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Air Force set to unveil newest stealth bomber aircraft Friday

  • 0
Air Force set to unveil newest stealth bomber aircraft Friday

The Air Force is set to unveil the newest stealth bomber aircraft on December 2.

 Northrop Grumman

The Air Force is set to unveil its newest stealth bomber aircraft, the B-21 Raider, on Friday in Palmdale, California. Built by Northrop Grumman, the bomber was named in honor of the "courageous spirit" of airmen who carried out the surprise World War II Doolittle Raid.

The sixth-generation aircraft is expected to help the Air Force "penetrate the toughest defenses for precision strikes anywhere in the world," Northrop Grumman's press release said. Six bombers are currently in "various stages of final assembly" in California, according to the release.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred