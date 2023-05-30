 Skip to main content
AI industry and researchers sign statement warning of ‘extinction’ risk

AI industry and researchers sign statement warning of ‘extinction’ risk

Many are saying the threat of an AI extinction event should be a top global priority.

 Cecilie_Arcurs/E+/Getty Images

Washington (CNN) — Dozens of AI industry leaders, academics and even some celebrities on Tuesday called for reducing the risk of global annihilation due to artificial intelligence, arguing in a brief statement that the threat of an AI extinction event should be a top global priority.

“Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war,” read the statement published by the Center for AI Safety.

