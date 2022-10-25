 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 6 to 8
feet.

* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Adidas terminates partnership with Kanye West

  • Updated
Adidas ended its partnership with Kanye West on October 25.

 Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Adidas

Adidas has ended its partnership with Ye, also known as Kanye West, with "immediate effect."

In a statement Tuesday, the sportswear maker said it "does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech" and said that his recent comments were "unacceptable, hateful and dangerous." Adidas said they violated the company's "values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness."

