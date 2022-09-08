 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Additional types of cancer reported in people with breast implants, FDA says

  • 0
Additional types of cancer reported in people with breast implants, FDA says

The US Food and Drug Administration is alerting the public about certain cancers -- including squamous cell carcinoma and various lymphoma -- that have been reported in the scar tissue that forms around breast implants.

 MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/AFP/Getty Images

The US Food and Drug Administration is alerting the public about certain cancers -- including squamous cell carcinoma and various lymphomas -- that have been reported in the scar tissue that forms around breast implants.

The FDA announced Thursday that although it believes that occurrences of squamous cell carcinoma and various lymphomas in the capsule around breast implants may be rare, health care providers and people who have or are considering breast implants should be aware of these cases -- and report them or any other cancers found around the implant to the agency.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK