Abortion rights amendment qualifies for November ballot in Ohio

Abortion rights amendment qualifies for November ballot in Ohio

Hundreds of people rallied at the Ohio Statehouse and marched through downtown Columbus in support of abortion after the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade on June 24, 2022.

 Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch/USA Today Network

(CNN) — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced Tuesday that organizers submitted enough valid signatures to put an amendment on the November ballot to enshrine abortion rights in the state’s constitution.

“I hereby certify that petitioners submitted 495,938 total valid signatures on behalf of the proposed statewide initiative,” LaRose wrote in a letter to petitioners, clearing the hurdle of roughly 414,000 signatures required to be placed on the ballot this fall.

CNN’s Jack Forrest, Eric Bradner and Jeff Zeleny contributed to this story.

An error occurred