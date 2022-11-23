Abortion rates fell slightly in 2020, with most done at or before 9 weeks, says CDC

...WIND ADVISORY TONIGHT FOR KAUAI NIIHAU AND OAHU...
.Strong and gusty northeast winds will accompany a cold front
that is forecast to sweep down the western end of the island
chain tonight. These strong and gusty winds will likely spread
eastward across the rest of the state on Thanksgiving Day. The
greatest threat for very strong wind gusts will be the typical
locations like mountain ridges and leeward zones that are prone
to local accelerations and downsloping. In addition, exposed
north through east facing slopes and beaches may have brief
periods of strong wind gusts, especially immediately following
the frontal passage.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of Kauai, Niihau and Oahu.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult
to drive, especially for drivers in high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
...STRENGTHENING NORTHEAST WINDS AND A SIGNIFICANT NORTH SWELL
REMAIN POSSIBLE TONIGHT THROUGH THANKSGIVING FOR THE HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...
A cold front is forecast to push across the islands tonight
through Thanksgiving Day. The front will move over the western
islands tonight, before exiting east-southeast of the Big Island
Thanksgiving Day. This system will generate a period of locally
heavy rainfall in advance of the front, with strong northeast
winds developing as the front passes. Forecast confidence remains
high that most areas around the state will be impacted by the
strong and gusty northeast winds.
Winds this strong can have some significant impacts including;
damaging shingles, knocking down tree branches, blowing away
tents and awnings, and making it difficult to drive, especially
for high profile vehicles. Also, be prepared for possible power
outages. Please consider moving any planned outdoor Thanksgiving
events indoors, and postpone hanging outdoor holiday decorations
as they may become damaged or airborne with these strong winds.
Additionally, a powerful low pressure system passing north of the
area will generate a large north swell that will build tonight,
with the peak of the swell potentially coinciding with extreme
high tides on Thursday and Friday mornings. Homeowners, beachgoers
and boaters should prepare for the potential for high surf and
significant wave run-up along exposed north facing shores.
This will be the final statement for this event. Please reference
...weather.gov/hfo...for the latest forecast and updates to
advisories, watches or warnings.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet
expected.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big
Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
A general view of an exam room inside the Hope Clinic For Women in Granite City, Illinois, on June 27.
Both the number and rate of abortions reported in the US fell 2% from 2019 to 2020, according to new data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC requests abortion data each year from all 50 states and other jurisdictions, including the District of Columbia and New York City, and researchers compare it to census and birth data. The latest findings were published Wednesday. They show there were 615,911 abortions in 2020 in 48 reporting areas that provided data every year from 2011 to 2020, down from 625,346 in 2019. The abortion rate in these areas from 2019 to 2020 fell from 11.4 per 1,000 women ages 15 to 44 to 11.2 per 1,000 women.
From 2011 to 2020, the total number of reported abortions fell 15% and the abortion rate fell 18%.
The abortion ratio -- the number of abortions relative to live births -- also decreased from 2011 to 2020 overall. But it ticked up slightly between 2019 and 2020, as total births declined in the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic.
More than 80% of abortions in 2020 were done at or before 9 weeks gestation, and more than 93% were done at or before 13 weeks.
Missouri had the lowest abortion rate in 2020, at 0.1 per 1,000 women. DC had the highest, at 23 per 1,000. Women in their 20s accounted for more than half of the procedures that year, with adolescents under 15 and women 40 and older having the lowest percentages of abortions, representing 0.2% and 3.7% respectively.
White and Black women had the highest abortion percentages in 2020, at 32.7% and 39.2%, respectively. About 13.7% of women who got an abortion were married
The CDC also identified four abortion-related deaths for 2019, the latest year for which data were reviewed. All were related to legal abortions.
The researchers noted that the Covid-19 pandemic may have affected the numbers, including clinic closures and changes in practice. There might also have been changes in pregnancy rates because of reduced sexual activity.