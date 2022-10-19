 Skip to main content
Abbott plans new $500 million infant formula facility as shortage continues

Abbott plans new $500 million infant formula facility as shortage continues

Abbott Nutrition plans to build a $500 million nutrition facility for specialty and metabolic infant formulas, Chairman and CEO Robert Ford said.

 Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune/Getty Images

Abbott Nutrition plans to build a $500 million nutrition facility for specialty and metabolic infant formulas, Chairman and CEO Robert Ford said Wednesday. The announcement comes as the US formula shortage continues and experts have called for more domestic production and diversity among suppliers.

"We're moving forward with plans for a half-billion-dollar investment in a new US nutrition facility for specialty and metabolic infant formulas," Ford said on a call with investors. "We're currently in the final stages of determining the site location and will work with regulators and other experts to ensure this facility is state-of-the-art and sets a new standard for infant formula production. We recognize there's more to do but feel confident in the progress we're making."

An error occurred