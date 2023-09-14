 Skip to main content
Abandoned Apollo 17 lunar lander module is causing tremors on the moon

Earth rises above the lunar horizon in this photo taken from NASA's Apollo 17 spacecraft while in orbit during the Apollo program's final lunar landing mission.

 NASA

(CNN) — A spacecraft left behind by US astronauts on the lunar surface could be causing small tremors known as moonquakes, according to a new study.

Researchers revealed the previously unknown form of seismic activity on the moon for the first time through an analysis of Apollo-era data using modern algorithms.

