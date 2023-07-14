 Skip to main content
A weekslong heat wave will intensify this weekend and push temperatures close to 130 degrees

(CNN) — An already dangerous weekslong heat wave will only worsen this weekend as a heat dome intensifies and reaches peak strength over parts of the Western United States.

The heat dome is so formidable the National Weather Service in Phoenix called it “one of the strongest high pressure systems this region has ever seen.” Around 100 heat records could fall today through the weekend as it intensifies, piling onto the more than 1,000 high temperature records broken in the US since June.

CNN’s Dave Alsup contributed to this report.

