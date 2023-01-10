 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 15 to 20 feet. North winds 15 to 20 knots.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, and Maui County Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...EXTRA-LARGE NORTHWEST SWELL...

An extra-large northwest swell building down the island could
generate moderate to locally strong surges and currents in
exposed harbors. Expect large breaking waves near harbor
entrances.

Mariners using north and west facing harbor entrances and boat
launches should exercise caution when entering or leaving, and
when mooring or launching vessels.

'A very significant emergency': California's deadly, record-setting storms are about to get an encore

  • Updated
  • 0

The historic storms devastating much of California have turned entire neighborhoods into lakes, unleashed sewage into floodwater and killed at least 17 people.

And there's more to come. About 5 million people are under flood watches Wednesday as yet another atmospheric river is bringing more rain to California.

CNN's Camila Bernal, Stella Chan, Joe Sutton, Angela Fritz, Derrick Hinds, Taylor Ward and Robert Shackelford contributed to this report.

