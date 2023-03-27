 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.

* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.

* WHEN...Until 600 PM HST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 249 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over southern Oahu.
Rain was falling at a rate of 0.5 to 1.5 inches per hour.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Honolulu, Moanalua, Halawa, Salt Lake, Aiea, Kalihi, Pearl
City, Iroquois Point, Ahuimanu, Manoa, Kahaluu, Waiahole,
Kaneohe, Waipahu, Waikele, Palolo, Maunawili, Waikane, Ewa
Beach and Kunia.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.

&&

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 600 PM HST if flooding;
persists.

A tiny, 600,000-year old shrimp is now Utah's official state crustacean

  • 0
The brine shrimp, a tiny but important crustacean, has been officially named Utah's state crustacean.

 Utah Division of Wildlife Resources

Brine shrimp, tiny crustaceans living in the Great Salt Lake area for hundreds of thousands of years, are now officially the state crustacean of Utah.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox signed House Bill 137 into law March 17, according to the legislature's website. The bill was passed by the House of Representatives on February 17 and the state Senate on March 3.

