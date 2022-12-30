 Skip to main content
A suspect is in custody in connection with the investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students, sources say

Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen were killed November 13 off campus at the University of Idaho.

A suspect was taken into custody in connection with the investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students, two federal law enforcement sources confirmed to CNN on Friday.

The arrest in the fatal stabbing case was made by the FBI in northeastern Pennsylvania, the sources said.

