A single winning ticket for the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was sold in California

Powerball players should hold on to their tickets through Tuesday morning, when the winning numbers for the largest lottery jackpot ever are expected to be announced after Monday night's drawing was delayed, the Multi-State Lottery Association said.

 CNN

A lone winning ticket for the record $2.04 billion Powerball lottery jackpot was sold in Altadena, California, lottery officials said Tuesday, making the lucky ticket holder the winner of the largest lottery prize ever.

The ticket was sold at a Joe's Service Center, the California Lottery said on Twitter. Results posted to Powerball.com similarly said there was one winner who matched all six numbers in California -- the odds of which were 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association.

CNN's Eric Levenson, Shawn Nottingham and Chris Isidore contributed to this report.

