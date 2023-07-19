 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A single Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles matched all 6 numbers for the $1.08 billion jackpot

  • 0
A single Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles matched all 6 numbers for the $1.08 billion jackpot

A California Lottery poster advertises Powerball and other lotteries at a convenience store on July 18, in Los Angeles.

 Mario Tama/Getty Images

(CNN) — The owner or owners of the $1.08 billion winning ticket in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, sold at a convenience store in Los Angeles, have yet to claim the prize, which is among the largest in the game’s history.

The winning numbers were 7, 13, 10, 24, 11 and the Powerball was 24.

CNN’s Alexandra Coenjaerts, Steve Almasy and Lauren Mascarenhas contributed to this report.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred