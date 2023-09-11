 Skip to main content
A significantly larger Hurricane Lee will keep growing as it races north

Hurricane Lee increased in size late September 11 in the Atlantic and still is expected to grow significantly this week, forecasters say – growth that will help determine the extent of its impact on the US Northeast, Bermuda and Canada.

(CNN) — Hurricane Lee grew even larger on Tuesday and triggered a tropical storm watch for Bermuda as the cyclone’s potential impacts begin to come into focus for the island and beyond.

Lee, a Category 3 hurricane Tuesday afternoon, was centered about 545 miles south of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

CNN’s Taylor Ward contributed to this report.

