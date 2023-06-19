 Skip to main content
A search and rescue operation is underway for a submersible touring the wreckage of the Titanic

The bow of the Titanic, photographed during an early dive to the vessel in 1986.

 Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution/Reuters

(CNN) — The US Coast Guard launched a search and rescue operation for a submersible with five people on board that went missing during an expedition to the wreckage of the Titanic in the North Atlantic Ocean.

The military branch received a phone call Sunday informing them the Canadian research ship Polar Prince had lost contact with the underwater vessel and were overdue on checking with their communications, according to Coast Guard spokesperson Lt. Samantha Corcoran.

CNN’s Paul P. Murphy, Celina Tebor, Gabe Cohen, Tanika Gray and Kristina Sgueglia contributed to this report.

