A quarter of US service members have been food insecure, new report finds

U.S. Army troops are pictured here in November 2018 in Donna, Texas.

 Tamir Kalifa/Getty Images

Just over a quarter of US service members have experienced food insecurity in recent years, according to a new report from the RAND Corporation.

The report, released this week, said that 25.8% of Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard personnel were food insecure. More than half of that percentage -- 15.4% -- were active duty troops.

