A once-in-a-lifetime auction for the rights to an Indonesian island archipelago

..WIND ADVISORY TONIGHT FOR THE WESTERN ISLANDS SPREADING
EASTWARD ACROSS THE REMAINDER OF THE ISLANDS THANKSGIVING...
.A cold front approaching the state from the northwest, will
generate strong and gusty northeast winds across the islands.
Winds will increase over the western end of the island chain
tonight, before expanding eastward across the rest of the islands
early Thanksgiving Day. The potential for very strong wind gusts
continues across typical locations, like mountain ridges and
leeward zones prone to local accelerations and downsloping. In
addition, exposed north through east facing slopes and beaches may
have brief periods of strong wind gusts, especially immediately
following the frontal passage.
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of Kauai, Niihau and Oahu.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to drive, especially for drivers in high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
...STRENGTHENING NORTHEAST WINDS AND A SIGNIFICANT NORTH SWELL
REMAIN POSSIBLE TONIGHT THROUGH THANKSGIVING FOR THE HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...
A cold front is forecast to push across the islands tonight
through Thanksgiving Day. The front will move over the western
islands tonight, before exiting east-southeast of the Big Island
Thanksgiving Day. This system will generate a period of locally
heavy rainfall in advance of the front, with strong northeast
winds developing as the front passes. Forecast confidence remains
high that most areas around the state will be impacted by the
strong and gusty northeast winds.
Winds this strong can have some significant impacts including;
damaging shingles, knocking down tree branches, blowing away
tents and awnings, and making it difficult to drive, especially
for high profile vehicles. Also, be prepared for possible power
outages. Please consider moving any planned outdoor Thanksgiving
events indoors, and postpone hanging outdoor holiday decorations
as they may become damaged or airborne with these strong winds.
Additionally, a powerful low pressure system passing north of the
area will generate a large north swell that will build tonight,
with the peak of the swell potentially coinciding with extreme
high tides on Thursday and Friday mornings. Homeowners, beachgoers
and boaters should prepare for the potential for high surf and
significant wave run-up along exposed north facing shores.
This will be the final statement for this event. Please reference
...weather.gov/hfo...for the latest forecast and updates to
advisories, watches or warnings.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 13 to 18 feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Big Island Windward
Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
A group of Indonesian islands known as the Widi Reserve is about to go up for auction in what could be one of the most eye-popping real estate sales to ever take place in Asia.
The 100-plus islands in east Indonesia's "Coral Triangle" are spread out over 10,000 hectares (25,000 acres), roughly the same size as Bora Bora.
Indonesian law states that non-Indonesians cannot officially buy islands in the country. The Widi Reserve gets around that by having the eventual owner acquire interest in PT. Leadership Islands Indonesia (LII), a holding company.
From there, the owner will be free to develop the island as they wish.
However, should they feel a bit overwhelmed by the prospect, several experts -- chosen by LII -- are already waiting in the wings to support building a resort in the Widi Reserve. The lineup includes Bill Bensley, the star designer behind some of Asia's most exclusive hotels and resorts.
Charlie Smith, executive vice president for EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) at Sotheby's Concierge Auctions, clearly expects the bids for this archipelago to be significant.
"Every billionaire can own a private island, but only one can own this exclusive opportunity spread across 100-plus islands," he said in a press statement.
While the eventual buyer of the Widi Reserve is under no obligation to work with Bensley, the Thailand-based designer has already worked on some design concepts for a hypothetical island resort, and a Sotheby's representative tells CNN that the architect is "an advocate for the responsible development of the reserve."
No matter what ends up happening to the Widi Reserve, it contains some of Indonesia's most beautiful landscapes, including coral reefs, mangroves and some 150 kilometers (93 miles) of beachfront.
The Reserve is only accessible by private plane. Bali's Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport is a 2.5-hour flight away.
The auction kicks off on December 8 and will last until December 14. There is no reserve price, but bidders are asked to put down a $100,000 deposit to prove they're serious.
Private island sales have boomed during the past few years.
Already a popular option for ultra-wealthy individuals (Shakira and Leonardo DiCaprio each reportedly own one), the desire for privacy and safe distancing made them an even more covetable asset during the pandemic.
Some islands, though, are deceptively cheap.
As Stacy Fischer Rosenthal, president of the high-end travel company Fischer Travel Enterprises, explained to CNN, it's the cost of maintenance and infrastructure that really makes owning an island pricey.
Many islands don't have existing structures, and some owners not only have to build houses but get plumbing, electricity and other infrastructure set up if they want to live there.
Add to that transportation, the cost of flying food and staff in and out, and owning an island can get very expensive very quickly.