 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A 'once in a generation' winter storm will impact nearly every state and cripple Christmas travel

  • 0
A 'once in a generation' winter storm will impact nearly every state and cripple Christmas travel

A major winter storm and cold blast will impact nearly every state and bring what the National Weather Service is calling a "once in a generation type event" that will cripple travel on some of the busiest travel days of the year.

 Peter Ackerman/Asbury Park Press/USA Today

A major winter storm and cold blast will impact nearly every state and bring what the National Weather Service is calling a "once in a generation type event" that will cripple travel on some of the busiest travel days of the year.

The strengthening storm will bring more than a foot of snow and possible blizzard conditions to the Midwest, as the weather service warns of "life-threatening" wind chills for millions.

CNN's Ray Sanchez, Dave Hennen, Caroll Alvarado, Michelle Watson, Sharif Paget, Devon Sayers, Amanda Musa, Leslie Perrot, Pete Muntean and Robert Shackelford contributed to this report.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred