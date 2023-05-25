 Skip to main content
A new antibiotic, discovered with artificial intelligence, may defeat a dangerous superbug

Using artificial intelligence, researchers say, they’ve found a new type of antibiotic that works against a particularly menacing drug-resistant bacteria. Denise Catacutan, a graduate student at McMaster University, helped identify the new antibacterial compound.

 Matt Clarke/McMaster University

(CNN) — Using artificial intelligence, researchers say, they’ve found a new type of antibiotic that works against a particularly menacing drug-resistant bacteria.

When they tested the antibiotic on the skin of mice that were experimentally infected with the superbug, it controlled the growth of the bacteria, suggesting that the method could be used to create antibiotics tailored to fight other drug-resistant pathogens.

