A massive storm is plowing through the Midwest, clearing out smoke with hurricane-force wind gusts

Radar imagery of a bow-echo storm complex moving east through Illinois on Thursday.

 CNN Weather

(CNN) — A powerful thunderstorm complex was racing across the Midwest Thursday afternoon, blowing through the harmful smoke from Canada’s wildfires and clearing the air in its wake.

The storm – referred to as a bow echo because of its arc-like appearance on radar – has a history of producing wind gusts close to 90 mph and has knocked the power out for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses.

CNN’s Dave Hennen and Brandon Miller contributed to this report.

