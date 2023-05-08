 Skip to main content
A major Greenland glacier is melting away with the tide, which could signal faster sea level rise, study finds

Scientists found a worrying new source of melting at the Petermann Glacer, shown here in 2010.

 Jesse Allen/Robert Simmon/NASA Earth Observatory/AP

A major glacier in northwest Greenland is interacting with the ocean tides, scientists reported Monday, resulting in previously unaccounted-for melting and potentially faster sea level rise.

The group of glaciologists from the University of California, Irvine and NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory published the study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on Monday.

